WATCH: Inside the new La Sala Clubhouse in Marbella featuring self-serving beer taps, interactive dart boards, 50 TV screens and even a karaoke booth

THE La Sala group is today opening a brand new venue that hopes to become the number one spot for watching sport on the Costa del Sol.

The La Sala Clubhouse Marbella features an incredible 50 TV screens, interactive dart boards and even a ‘song room’ that acts as a private karaoke booth.

It even features cutting-edge Golf Simulators by TrackMan, so ‘whether you’re a pro or novice’, you can ‘enjoy a realistic golfing experience and challenges.’

Another unique feature are beer taps at tables, meaning you can refill your pint without having to queue back up again.

The La Sala group said in a press release: “Officially opening on June 12 2024, The Clubhouse offers an unrivalled experience for dining, entertainment, and competitive socialising, just in time for the highly anticipated UEFA Euro 2024.

“Located just beneath La Sala Puerto Banus, The Clubhouse spans a revitalised 900 m² facility, transformed by a multi-million euro investment.

“This luxurious venue features state-of-the-art entertainment technology, including three top-of-the-range Trackman golf simulators, advanced Dartsee dartboards, and over 50 TVs with Zapping technology.

“These amenities ensure guests can catch every thrilling moment of live sporting events, including all the Euro 2024 matches.”

It added: “The Clubhouse’s partnership with Mahou beer introduces a unique self-serve beer system, allowing guests to conveniently refill their drinks directly from taps installed at their tables.

“For those seeking an exclusive retreat, the Laurent Perrier Players Lounge offers a private members-only area with premium amenities, creating an elite environment for watching the Euros in unmatched comfort and style…

“Strategically positioned on the newly constructed Paseo by the Ayuntamiento of Marbella, The Clubhouse offers spectacular views up to Aloha, with complimentary valet parking enhancing the experience. Dive into a world where luxury meets competitive socialising in the heart of Marbella.”