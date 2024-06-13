13 Jun, 2024 @ 18:42
13 Jun, 2024 @ 18:15
Rising numbers of British bikers disembarking in Spain to be handed brochure on the do’s and don’t’s of Spanish roads after alarming surge in motorcycle accidents 

BRITISH bikers arriving in Spain are about to be given a lesson in how to drive on Spanish roads.

A whopping 20,000 motorcyclists are expected to arrive by ferry from the UK in the port of Cantabria this year – up 10% from 2023.

And authorities in Santander are taking steps to ensure their safety on the region’s scenic but sometimes challenging roads.

The biker club members and soloists will be handed glossy brochures detailing Spanish traffic regulations – including speed limits, drink and drug driving laws, helmet use, and safe riding practices. 

A surprising 20,000 British motorcyclists are expected to disembark at the port of Cantabria this year to enjoy the region’s winding – but dangerous – roads

Over 1,000 brochures are being distributed to arriving two the two-wheeled Brits with the help of Brittany Ferries.

Jose Miguel Tolosa, the provincial traffic chief, emphasised the vulnerability of motorcyclists and pointed out how Cantabria’s winding roads often see a higher number of accidents. 

Last year, there were seven motorcyclist fatalities on Cantabria’s roads, including one British national.

The new awareness campaign comes in response to the growing number of bikers who disembark by ferry in Santander.

Highway authorities have been concerned by recent statistics from the region, where 1,333 motorcycle accidents occurred between 2018 and 2023.

They resulted in 19 fatalities and 187 serious injuries and recent years have seen a significant increase in incidents, with annual figures tripling compared to 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The campaign is part of broader efforts to improve road safety and reduce accident rates among motorcyclists, particularly those unfamiliar with local driving conditions. 

As part of the campaign’s activities, a regional motorcycle control initiative was conducted from May 6 to 12, resulting in 43 citations from 1,701 inspections. 

It is hoped the ongoing focus on motorcycle safety will promote safer road behaviours and reduce casualties.

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? [email protected]
@waltfinc

