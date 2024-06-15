Ford announces up to 1,600 job cuts at its Valencia plant but pins hopes on production of a new hybrid car 

UP to 1,600 jobs at the Ford car manufacturing plant in Valencia are under threat after the company announced job cuts.

The grim news follows on from a previous round of 1,100 job cuts implemented last year, raising concerns about the long-term future of the facility.

The American automaker currently employs around 4,700 workers in Valencia, but is proposing to permanently eliminate 600 positions.

However, a glimmer of hope exists for the remaining 1,000 affected employees.

Negotiations are underway to potentially rehire them by 2027, when production is planned to be ramped up thanks to a new hybrid car.

A Ford spokesperson said: “A temporary solution could be negotiated for the other 1,000 to bridge the gap until production of the new vehicle starts.”

This suggests the possibility of temporary layoffs or furloughs for these workers.

The announcement of the new hybrid vehicle offers a potential lifeline for the Valencia plant.

Ford aims to begin production in 2027 with a projected annual output of 300,000 units destined for European and international markets.

This new model could translate into future job security and economic growth for the region.

The Valencia plant has undergone significant changes in recent years. Ford currently only assembles the Kuga compact SUV there, having phased out other models like the Mondeo.

This latest round of job cuts reflects the ongoing need for automakers to adapt to evolving consumer preferences and a fiercely competitive market landscape.