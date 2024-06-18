4 bedroom Villa for sale in Mijas Costa with pool – € 749,000

Villa Mijas Costa, Málaga 4 beds 4 baths € 749,000

An immaculate 4 bed south facing villa in a great location close to all facilities of Fuengirola and Mijas. The property is fenced and gated with electric gates to a large driveway and parking area at the front and back of the villa. There is a good-sized pool which is overlooked by the large covered terrace. On the ground floor there is an entrance hallway to the living/dining room, kitchen/diner and guest toilet. Upstairs there are 2 double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a large master bedroom suite with a large bathroom and a dressing room. All the bedrooms are south facing and open onto… See full property details