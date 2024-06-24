3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage – € 749,000

24 Jun, 2024 @ 17:42
24 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

by
Apartment

Estepona, Málaga

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 749,000

Frontline beach Duplex-Penthouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fully renovated This is your opportunity to be living right on the beach, listening to the waves of the Mediterranean! This great duplex penthouse has been completely renovated in a beautiful, modern style. It is located on the 9th floor with spectacular unbeaten panoramic views to the Mediterranean, the coast and as far as Africa. You will enjoy sun all day on its big South facing terrace. The communal gardens with pool give you direct access to the beach. Being located just next to the centre of Estepona you are also in walking… See full property details

