Mysterious UFO is seen flying over Spain’s Costa del Sol during traditional San Juan celebrations

COSTA del Sol locals have spotted a mysterious UFO flying over beaches during San Juan festivities.

AS the coast waited to light traditional San Juan bonfires, some curious souls glanced towards the sky.

To their shock, they saw a mysterious object streaking through the stars.

Locals across the Costa del Sol, including Estepona, Marbella and Fuengirola, reported seeing a strange flying object over the beach just after midnight yesterday.

According to one Olive Press reader: “I was on the Playa de la Rada in Estepona, waiting for the bonfires to be lit.

“I just happened to look up and saw this odd object flying through the sky. It was too slow to be a shooting star, but too fast and long to be a plane,” they said.

“After about 30 seconds, it just disappeared. I have no idea what it was.”

Videos of the object have now gone viral on social media, with users speculating it could be one of Elon Musk’s starlink satellites.

Similar sightings have previously been linked with Musk’s operation, the ‘world’s most advanced internet system’ providing broadband worldwide.

However, this didn’t stop commenters claiming the object was an alien ship sweeping in to see the bonfires or the remains of ‘chemtrails’, another popular conspiracy theory.

