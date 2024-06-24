Two brothers, 21 and 29, arrested for vicious nightclub brawl that saw two men stabbed multiple times on the Costa del Sol – one left with a 15cm gash 

TWO brothers were part of a gang of five who have been arrested for the brutal stabbings of two men multiple times on a night out on the Costa del Sol.

The victims, aged 19 and 26, sustained stab wounds to their torsos, buttocks, and legs during a brawl that broke out between two groups in Torremolinos’ Plaza de la Unión Europea in April.

One had to be treated for a gaping 15-centimetre wound to his side, although his condition is said to be improving two months later.

Agents from the Special and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) of the Torremolinos-Benalmadena Police Station swung into action upon receiving reports of a brawl between two groups of young men.

READ MORE: Body of missing woman found near Spain’s Costa Blanca could be SIXTH victim of notorious serial killer who murdered British and German tourists

Two brothers aged 21 and 29 have been arrested

While the exact motive for the brawl remains unclear, investigators pieced together the events leading up to the stabbing.

The two stabbing victims, along with their friends, had an altercation with another group of five individuals. What began as verbal insults quickly escalated into physical violence.

According to the investigation, the parties involved in the brawl resorted to using weapons, including sticks and a nitrous oxide canister. Amidst the chaos, two of the victims were stabbed with a sharp object.

Policia Nacional investigations led to the identification of five individuals involved in the assault, and their arrests were carried out progressively.

READ MORE: Jay Slater kidnap fears: Loved ones of missing Brit, 19, say ‘something sinister is going on’ as search for teen enters fourth day in Spain’s Tenerife

Advanced facial recognition techniques employed by the Scientific Police made it possible to identify the perpetrators of the stabbing.

The suspects, two brothers aged 21 and 29, were found hiding in an apartment in La Palmilla. One of the brothers had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The clothing and weapon used in the attack were recovered from the apartment.

The two main suspects were arrested on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault with a weapon. Both have been remanded in custody.

Three other individuals were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the brawl.