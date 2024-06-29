Could England and Spain meet in the Euro 2024 final? All you need to know ahead of the knockout stages

ENGLAND and Spain could clash in a mouth-watering Euro 2024 final after each team’s potential route to the July 14 showpiece in Berlin was revealed.

With the enthralling group stage wrapped up, players and coaches now have an idea of who they may face as the tournament continues to progress.

England, who topped their group despite a trio of uninspiring performances, could benefit from a side of the draw which lacks many of the traditional big-hitters.

On the other hand Spain, who were the eye-catching stars of the group stages after coming through their so-called ‘Group of Death’ of Italy, Croatia and Albania with three wins and zero goals conceded, could face the likes of Germany, Portugal, France or Belgium on their way to the final.

Spain were arguably the most impressive side in the Euro 2024 group-stages. Credit: Cordon Press

Both sides kick off their knockout stage campaign with favourable Round of 16 fixtures on Sunday.

England will go head-to-head in Gelsenkirchen with Slovakia, who are positioned 45th on the latest FIFA world rankings, whilst Spain will play minnows Georgia who are playing in their first international tournament.

Here are each side’s routes to the 2024 final:

England

Group C

1-0 vs Serbia (Gelsenkirchen, June 16)

1-1 vs Denmark (Frankfurt, June 20)

0-0 vs Slovenia (Cologne, June 25)

Round of 16

England vs Slovakia (Gelsenkirchen, June 30, 18:00)

Quarter-final

England / Slovakia vs Switzerland / Italy (Dusseldorf, July 6, 18:00)

Semi-final

England / Slovakia / Switzerland / Italy vs Romania / Netherlands / Austria / Turkiye (Dortmund, July 10, 21:00)

Final

England / Slovakia / Switzerland / Italy / Romania / Netherlands / Austria / Turkiye vs Spain / Georgia / Denmark / Germany / Portugal / Slovenia / France / Belgium (Berlin, July 14, 21:00)

Spain

Group B

3-0 vs Croatia (Berlin, June 15)

1-0 vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, June 20)

1-0 vs Albania (Dusseldorf, June 24)

Round of 16

Spain vs Georgia (Cologne, June 30, 21:00)

Quarter-final

Spain / Georgia vs Germany / Denmark (Stuttgart, July 5, 18:00)

Semi-final

Spain / Georgia / Germany / Denmark vs Portugal / Slovenia / France / Belgium (Munich, July 9, 21:00)

Final

Spain / Georgia / Denmark / Germany / Portugal / Slovenia / France / Belgium vs England / Slovakia / Switzerland / Italy / Romania / Netherlands / Austria / Turkiye (July 14, Berlin, 21:00)