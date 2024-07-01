Revealed: This stadium is the first in Spain to be confirmed as a host for the World Cup in 2030

GRAN Canaria has been revealed as having one of Spain’s 11 host stadiums for the 2030 soccer World Cup to be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

No statement has been made about the list from the Spanish FA, but officials from the Cabildo de Gran Canaria have confirmed their name is on it.

20 stadiums will be used for the tournament- 11 in Spain- and all need to be ratified by the sport’s world governing body, FIFA.

IMPRESSION OF NEW-LOOK CABILDO DE GRAN CANARIA

That will be done after inspections and verification of projects for totally new venues, and is expected to be rubber-stamped at a FIFA meeting in December.

Gran Canaria’s desire to be a World Cup host came from two former island councillors, Lucas Bravo de Laguna and Cristian Cerpa, of Unidos por Gran Canaria, who put forward a revamped Cabildo de Gran Canaria as a venue.

The Cabildo de Gran Canaria took up their campaign and chaired by Antonio Morales, they have guaranteed the financial investment needed to bring the stadium up to top-level international standards, along with other infrastructure enhancements to satisfy FIFA.

The unconfirmed full Spanish list published by the Marca newspaper also sees Madrid (Santiago Bernabeu and Metropolitano stadiums), Barcelona (Nou Camp), Cornella-El Prat (Stage Front Stadium), Bilbao (San Mames), San Sebastian (Reale Arena), Sevilla (La Cartuja), Zaragoza (La Romareda), Malaga (La Rosaleda) and A Coruña (Riazor).

The unofficial list has no representation from the Valencian Community with snubs for Valencia, Alicante, and Elche.