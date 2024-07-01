Waters in southern Spain are found to contain sewage and potentially toxic bacteria

THE latest report from Andalucia’s regional government has found that the waters off the Zahara de los Atunes beach in Barbate, Cadiz province, contain potentially harmful sewage.

Meanwhile, analysis at the Presa de la Colada reservoir in Cordoba province found the presence of different types of cyanobacterias, which can produce toxins that are harmful to both humans and wildlife.

The report, which is released every two weeks by the region’s Health and Consumer Department, analyses samples from 380 different points in 276 coastal areas across Andalusia, as well as 24 inland bodies of water.

A reservoir in Cordoba was one of the two bodies of water that failed the quality tests.

The tests check for factors such as transparency, colour, mineral oils and plastic waste, according to a statement from the department.

The good news is that only the two aforementioned areas contained waters that are of concern, with the remainder within the established quality limits.

The testing includes 78 bathing areas in Almeria, 81 in Cadiz, 30 in Granada, and 85 in Malaga.