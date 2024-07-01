Terrorists ‘are planning an attack against a major military base in southern Spain’: US orders Rota naval base to ramp up security amid heightened jihadist threat

THE US naval base at Rota in Cadiz province has ramped up its terror alert level amidst fears that it could be targeted in a jihadist attack.

The Digital Confidencial website says that precautions have been increased in case there is a response to the arrival of an Anti-Missile Shield at the base which would take down ballistic missiles.

Internet chatter has been intercepted by the Pentagon including encrypted messages that specifically mention Rota.

The possibility of a jihadist assault on Rota has been factored in for years, dating back to the days after the 9-11 terror attack and the subsequent invasion by the US and other allied forces of Iraq.

Digital Confidencial has reported that all areas at Rota introduced extra security on Sunday, including the use of just one door to access buildings on the site.

Extra US personnel will be deployed in the area to monitor any possible terrorist threats and all Rota staff have been alerted.

America’s Department of Defence said that an antiterrorism training exercise was carried out at the base on June 11.

That focused on a response to a simulated explosive threat in the installation’s harbour and aimed to enhance the readiness and coordination of the security team in handling potential terrorist activities.