Spain’s Puerto Banus is the most expensive port to dock a yacht in Europe, according to new ranking

PUERTO Banus on Spain’s Costa del Sol is the most expensive port in Europe for mooring a yacht- based on daily rates.

The up-market Marbella area port come top of the Engel & Völkers Yacht Rankings, which list the basic rates of moorings for a 55-metre craft during the high season.

If you fancy mooring your yacht for a day, then you will need to pay €4,289 for that privilege- considerably higher than for marinas in exclusive part of the Balearic Islands.

READ MORE:

In fact Balearic spots like Ibiza do not even feature in the top 10 rankings for costs.

Charges at Puerto Banus far exceed second-placed Porto Cervo in Italy which is a mere snip at just €2,900 per day.

It’s closely followed by another Italian location- Marina Grande- on €2,880.

The top 10 list compiled by German company Engel & Völkers is: