1 Jul, 2024
1 Jul, 2024
1 min read

Spain’s Puerto Banus is the most expensive port to dock a yacht in Europe, according to new ranking

PUERTO Banus on Spain’s Costa del Sol is the most expensive port in Europe for mooring a yacht- based on daily rates.

The up-market Marbella area port come top of the Engel & Völkers Yacht Rankings, which list the basic rates of moorings for a 55-metre craft during the high season.

If you fancy mooring your yacht for a day, then you will need to pay €4,289 for that privilege- considerably higher than for marinas in exclusive part of the Balearic Islands.

In fact Balearic spots like Ibiza do not even feature in the top 10 rankings for costs.

Charges at Puerto Banus far exceed second-placed Porto Cervo in Italy which is a mere snip at just €2,900 per day.

It’s closely followed by another Italian location- Marina Grande- on €2,880.

The top 10 list compiled by German company Engel & Völkers is:

  1. Puerto Banus (Spain): €4,289 per berth per day.
  2. Porto Cervo (Italy): €2,900 per mooring per day.
  3. Marina Grande (Italy): €2,880 per mooring per day.
  4. Marina di Portofino (Italy): €2,650 per mooring per day.
  5. Port de Saint-Tropez (France): €2,344 per berth per day.
  6. Port Vauban (France): €2,076 per berth per day.
  7. ACI Marina Dubrovnik (Croatia): €1,687 per berth per day.
  8. Limassol Marina (Cyprus): €1,533 per berth per day.
  9. ACI Marina Split (Croatia): €1,400 per berth per day.
  10. Port Hercule (Monaco): €1,162 per berth per day.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

