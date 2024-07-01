WATCH: Bus driver is filmed SPITTING at cars and swerving between lanes while driving passengers along Spain’s Costa del Sol

THIS is the moment a bus driver was filmed spitting at a car while travelling at speed and swerving between lanes along the Costa del Sol last week.

The male driver was ferrying passengers between Marbella and Estepona when the shocking footage was recorded.

The clips, shared to Instagram page Marbellasequeja, show the bus switching between lanes before almost hitting the bumper of a red car in the fast lane.

He is then seen sticking his head out the window and spitting at a car as it passes him.

The Olive Press has contacted the Ricardo bus company for comment.

Do you know more about this incident? Contact tips@theolivepress.es