2 Jul, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Jul, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar with pool garage – € 344,900

by
3 bedroom Villa for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar with pool garage - € 344

Villa

San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 344,900

3 bedroom Villa for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar with pool garage - € 344,900

NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia. This exclusive project of 4 independent villas with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, open plan kitchen with spacious living room, fitted wardrobes, including private swimming pool and there is a large solarium – terrace where you can enjoy the sun every day of the year. The properties have fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms and pre-installation for ducted air conditioning. South facing. San Pedro del Pinatar's privileged location on the Mar Menor and Mediterranean coastline it attracts those with an… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

LET OFF: The 46 police officers charged for excessive force at Catalunya’s 2017 illegal independence referendum are absolved under new amnesty law

Domestic goats in the Sierra de Callosa mountains
Next Story

Watch: Goats storm villages in Spain in search of food and water – as locals demand action to tackle growing problem

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Squatters block €650m project in Marbella: Plans for luxury Four Seasons hotel are delayed as 60 ‘okupas’ refuse to leave beachfront site

PLANS for a luxury Four Seasons hotel in Marbella are

Marbella residents set to enjoy €13 million upgrade to AP7 motorway – while plans for a much-needed Costa del Sol train languish

MARBELLA residents are set to benefit from a hefty investment