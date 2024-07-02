2 Jul, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Jul, 2024 @ 13:29
··
1 min read

Watch: Goats storm villages in Spain in search of food and water – as locals demand action to tackle growing problem

by
Domestic goats in the Sierra de Callosa mountains
Domestic goats in the Sierra de Callosa mountains.

FOR nearly four decades now, the residents of the Sierra de Callosa mountain range in the Valencia region have been faced with an unusual problem: around 200 domestic goats that are invading residential areas in search of food and water. 

The animals were either released on purpose or they escaped into the mountains around 37 years ago, according to a report in Informacion, and have managed to not only adapt to their surroundings but also to reproduce. 

The 150 to 200 goats now roam the area in several groups, munching their way through the local flora as well as appearing in neighbourhoods such as Gurugu where they quench their thirst at water fountains. 

Residents of the area have been complaining about the goats for at least 20 years, according to video evidence and official complaints filed. 

Read more: Dog in Spain was beaten and starved to death by owners who left her tied up on a balcony for YEARS and routinely shocked her with an electric collar

The problem has worsened in recent months, however, given the drought and lack of food left for them to eat. 

Causing even more controversy are animal-rights groups, who are giving the animals food and drink to help them survive, at the same time as biologists and environmentalists are warning of the devastating impact that this invasive species is having in an area of natural beauty such as the Sierra de Callosa.

“Ideally, the best thing would be to capture the animals after getting them used to feeding and watering them in an enclosed area, and then a local rancher could take them,” Pablo Perales, an environmentalist from Territorio Natura, told Informacion.

“Animals are turned into pets by people who don’t think about the consequences of their presence in the natural environment, or on other native species,” he explained. “What’s more, people choose which animals can be saved or not. Cats yes, rats no.”

For now, however, there appears to be no clear solution on the horizon – locals say that the councils involved are acting with a complete lack of transparency and are refusing to provide information about what steps are being taken. 

As a temporary measure, the local council in the municipality of Cox has, at least, created areas with supplies of water and food in a hunting area in a bid to stop the animals from coming down to inhabited areas. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 bedroom Villa for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar with pool garage - € 344
Previous Story

3 bedroom Villa for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar with pool garage – € 344,900

Police in Spain launch rescue mission after suspect who ‘threw glass bottles at nightclub revellers’ in Alicante dives into the sea
Next Story

Police in Spain launch rescue mission after suspect who ‘threw glass bottles at nightclub revellers’ in Alicante dives into the sea

Latest from Animals

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Squatters block €650m project in Marbella: Plans for luxury Four Seasons hotel are delayed as 60 ‘okupas’ refuse to leave beachfront site

PLANS for a luxury Four Seasons hotel in Marbella are

Marbella residents set to enjoy €13 million upgrade to AP7 motorway – while plans for a much-needed Costa del Sol train languish

MARBELLA residents are set to benefit from a hefty investment