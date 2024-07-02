2 Jul, 2024
2 Jul, 2024 @ 13:30
·
1 min read

Police in Spain launch rescue mission after suspect who ‘threw glass bottles at nightclub revellers’ in Alicante dives into the sea

by
A MAN allegedly threw glass bottles and exposed himself to customers at an Alicante port nightclub before jumping into the sea.

Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional officers pulled him out as he tried to push them out of their boat and tried to attack one of the group with a broken bottle.

The 24-year-old Algerian national has been accused of making serious threats, attacking a police officer, resistance and disobedience.

Police got a report on June 24 from a club that a man was throwing glass bottles at people and threatening to attack them.

He also exposed his genitals and shouted threatening phrases.

Security guards tried to collar him but he ran towards the sea and leapt into the water.

The police spotted him around 30 metres from the dock in a prohibited swimming area and all boat traffic had to be suspended as they asked him to get out.

He refused their request despite being tired and continued to make threats.

A Guardia Civil boat, the Rio Ojo, was pressed into action and as it approached, the man started self-harming by pressing the broken bottle into his neck.

Officers restrained him but he continued to behave aggressively as he was taken to dry land, where an ambulance took him to Alicante General Hospital.

After treatment for several cuts, his next appointment was with an Alicante court.

