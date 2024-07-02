Irish tourist dies suddenly in Spain: Father-of-four from ‘well-known family’ is found dead in the street of notorious resort as police probe ‘bite marks’ and ‘hit-and-run theory’

SPANISH police have launched an investigation after an Irish tourist was found dead in the middle of a street in Spain.

Michael Grant, 45, collapsed near the infamous Punta Ballena strip in Magaluf, Mallorca, at around 4.30am on Monday morning.

The physiotherapist and father-of-four, from Waterford, was on holiday with his family and friends.

While he was initially thought to have died from an illness, a pre-autopsy examination has revealed mysterious bite marks on his body, reports MailOnline.

He also had a deep wound with bits of glass inside it, raising the question of whether he was run over before he collapsed.

Authorities are now awaiting the results of a full autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Tragic: Michael Grant was found dead yesterday morning

Michael is said to have become separated from his group while partying and following a day of drinking.

A source close to the investigation told MailOnline: “The initial suggestion was that this man’s death could have been linked to what he had consumed before he died.

“But a prior examination of his body ahead of the full autopsy has thrown up some surprises and given investigators cause for concern.

“Injuries on Mr Grant’s leg are consistent with him being run over by a car. They don’t appear on the face of it to be life-threatening but they have opened up the possibility his death might not be an accident.”

The local council of Calvia said in a statement yesterday: “An employee of a local establishment alerted police, saying that a man was unwell and was stumbling around in the street.

“Policia Local arrived and performed CPR but were unable to revive him. The Guardia Civil has taken over the investigation to determine the cause of death.”

Michael’s passing was confirmed by a death notice on Rip.ie which said he ‘died suddenly whilst on holidays with family and friends’.

According to reports in Irish press, Michael was from a ‘well-known family’ in Waterford.

The death notice added: “Michael is deeply mourned and forever loved by his heartbroken wife Leanne, his four children Kayley, Niamh, Shay and Sofia, his devastated parents Michael (Sam) and Marie (Grant), sisters Jeannette, Deborah and Deirdre, brothers and best friends Brian and Alan.”