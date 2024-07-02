Spain posts lowest June unemployment rate since 2008

SPAIN has reported the lowest unemployment figure for June since 2008, with 2,561,067 people registered as being out of work.

Registrations with social security grew by 71,000 since May to reach 21,392,889- the highest total since records began.

The hospitality sector is largely behind the improvements with June seeing the start of the main tourist season.

Labour Minister, Yolanda Diaz, said: “Month by month our policies show that improving working conditions improves employment and economic growth but we cannot be satisfied.”

“To continue breaking records we have to continue moving forward with measures like advancing workers rights,” she added.

According to figures released on Tuesday by the Ministries of Labour and Social Security, the month of June – traditionally good for employment because it welcomes the start of the summer holiday season – was better than normal.

The number of unemployed fell by 46,783 people compared to May, with most of the new jobs in the hospitality services sector (37,025).

Unemployment amongst those aged under 25 years fell by almost 4,000- a historic June low of 175,136.

All 17 regions saw jobless falls with the biggest in Andalucia (-8,746 people), Catalunya (-5,816) and the Valencian Community (-4,929).

In terms of percentages, the largest drops were in Castilla y Leon (-4.4%), Galicia (-3.4%) and Cantabria (-3.3%).