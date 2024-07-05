These are the best chiringuitos and beach clubs in Spain this summer, according to ‘Traveler’ magazine

THE prestigious Traveler magazine has chosen two of Malaga province’s beach clubs – also known in Spanish as chiringuitos – among its best of the summer season this year.

The first of these is La Cabane in Marbella, which is described as being one of the most exclusive beach clubs in the world.

Located in the Los Monteros Spa & Golf Resort, the magazine describes it as being one of the ‘oldest and most iconic’ in all of Spain.

La Cabane was once ground zero for the jet set in 1960s Marbella, and was also a destination of choice for former King Juan Carlos and his wife Queen Sofia.

The venue was recently refurbished, and counts on Dolce&Gabbana as a partner for its design needs.

The second choice on Traveler’s list is Nido Estepona, which is famous for its relaxed, chilled-out vibe.

The beach club boasts a spectacular infinity pool, offers a range of massages and other treatments, and its menu comes from the hand of chef Franco Franceschini, boasting Mediterranean dishes but at affordable prices.

For music lovers, Nido Estepona will offer a series of flamenco nights until August, and will also be bringing some of the world’s best DJs to play.

Outside of Malaga, Traveler also picked Valhalla Gastro Beach Club in Cadiz, Beso Beach in Sitges, Infinitum Beach Club in Salou, Marina Coastal Club in Barcelona and Nikki Beach in Mallorca as its other best chiringuitos on Spanish soil.