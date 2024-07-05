Weather warning for Spain’s Costa del Sol: Strong winds and three-metre waves to arrive tomorrow – but temperatures will near 30C

JUST when it looked like summer had arrived in Spain, accompanied by its usual scorching temperatures, a weather warning has been issued for Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The Aemet state weather service forecasts that winds of up to 50 to 60kph will arrive on the Malaga coastline this Saturday, along with waves as high as two or three metres.

Temperatures, however, will remain high along the southern coast, nearing 30C despite the challenging conditions.

Today, Friday, also sees the southern half of the peninsula on alert for the heat, with the mercury exceeding 38C in parts.

Three-metre waves are forecast on the Costa del Sol this Saturday.

Madrid, Badajoz, Toledo, Ciudad Real, Jaen and Cordoba are all on orange warnings today due to the high temperatures, which could break the 40C barrier during some point of the day.

Aemet also forecasts storms and heavy showers in the north for Friday, in Segovia, Burgos, Soria, Navarra, Alava, Gipuzkoa, Bizkaia, La Rioja, Huesca and Zaragoza.

The cause is a weather front coming in from the Atlantic, bringing with it rain that is likely to last through most of the weekend in the north of Spain.