The UK’s new Labour government declares its ‘double lock’ commitment to Gibraltar’s sovereignty and looks to restart Brexit talks with Spain ‘as soon as possible’

THE United Kingdom’s new foreign minister reaffirmed that the new Labour government in London will defend Gibraltar’s sovereignty.

David Lammy said that the UK would ‘double lock’ British sovereignty of Gibraltar in a phone call with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

Lammy also agreed to restart the negotiations over a Brexit deal with Spain’s foreign minister, Jose Manuel Albares, ‘as soon as possible.’

They agreed to meet on the sidelines of this week’s NATO summit in Washington to further advance the negotiations.

READ MORE: Chaos in Gibraltar: ‘Pollution tax’ that would have cost drivers an extra £520 per year sparks protests – forcing Fabian Picardo into embarrassing U-turn just two hours after announcing policy

New UK foreign secretary David Lammy has said the Labour government will ‘double lock’ Gibraltar’s sovereignty

Gibraltar’s chief minister, meanwhile, was optimistic that the ‘ideological solidarity’ between the socialist governments in London, Madrid and Gibraltar – for the first time ever – ‘will no doubt help us in our work.’

The UK’s ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliot, echoed these words, stating that an agreement between the two countries is expected to be finalised ‘very soon.’

He predicted that the agreement would be a ‘win-win-win for all parties involved which would create the right environment for further agreements concerning Gibraltar.

Elliot also confirmed that there would likely be meetings between Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as the two countries’ defence ministers.

If the meeting does not take place in Washington, it will likely occur in Blenheim, UK, during the European Political Community Meeting next week.