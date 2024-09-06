7 Sep, 2024
6 Sep, 2024 @ 18:00
Gibraltar man, 49, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to downloading child abuse images 

Gibraltar Supreme Court
A LOCAL man and DJ has been arrested in Gibraltar and charged with child abuse offences.

Stuart Santos, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of taking and publishing (downloading, copying and storing) indecent images of children and one count of possession of indecent images of children.

The charges stem from an investigation launched in August of this year, which led to his arrest on Monday, September 2nd.

A local DJ has pleaded guilty to child porn offences. Isabel Infantes

During the arrest, a search warrant was carried out at Santos’ home, and several electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis. 

He appeared in court today (Friday, September 6) where he pleaded guilty to the charges. The matter has been adjourned for sentencing at the Supreme Court.

An RGP spokesperson emphasised the seriousness of child exploitation and abuse, stating: “The Royal Gibraltar Police takes all instances of child exploitation and abuse extremely seriously, and this latest investigation forms part of our ongoing efforts to protect the most vulnerable and actively pursue anyone involved in such abhorrent and harmful activity.”

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a NCTJ-trained journalist
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

