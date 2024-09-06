7 Sep, 2024
6 Sep, 2024 @ 20:00
Warning to boat owners on Spain’s Costa Blanca after ‘narcos’ are caught trying to steal a second vessel in a week

A SECOND attempt by drug traffickers in less than a week to steal a speedboat from the same Costa Blanca yacht club has again ended in failure.

Authorities believe that organised gangs have turned north to get boats to transport drugs between Spain and North Africa after life harder in Andalucia.

On Wednesday evening a sailor working at the El Campello Yacht Club marina spotted an unidentified small boat next to a much larger motor boat(pictured above) that had been boarded.

‘NARCO’ HANDED OVER TO GUARDIA CIVIL

He asked two men what they were doing after they had removed the craft’s protective tarpaulin.

The duo fled north in their vessel after being told that the police were going to be called.

The escape did not go to plan as their boat- stolen from Almeria- collided with another craft by the Morro Blanc cove.

The El Campello Policia Local spotted the men running away on foot in different directions.

One of them- of North African origin- was chased down and arrested.

He had two mobile phones and drugs on him, as well as a screwdriver which was going to be used to start the speedboat.

The man was handed over to the Guardia Civil who are still looking for his colleague.

Last Sunday at around 1.30am, two men were spotted behaving suspiciously at the El Campello marina.

One of them climbed into a vessel they wanted to steal, before they were disturbed by a yacht club member.

They fled but were arrested by the Guardia, though a third man running surveillance for the duo managed to escape.

Alex Trelinski

