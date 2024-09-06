Horror in Sevilla: Body of unidentified woman is found floating in the Guadalquivir river near the city centre

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a woman who was found floating in the Guadalquivir river in the centre of Sevilla.

The unidentified corpse was discovered by witnesses in the water near the Plaza de Armas bus station.

The first call to authorities came in at 11pm on Thursday, according to a source at the 112 emergency service quoted by Europa Press.

A passerby told the call handler that they had just seen a body in the river, which runs through the Andalucian capital.

Policia Nacional, firefighters and Policia Local raced to the scene but could little else than confirm the woman’s death and recover the body.

The body was spotted near the Cachorro bridge and iconic Torre Sevilla (Sevilla Tower).

The Policia Nacional force is now leading the investigation.

They are awaiting the results of an autopsy while working on identifying the woman.