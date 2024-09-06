Watch: Shocking moment mums in Spain launch attack on Burger King staff for ‘taking too long’ – before throwing bin that hits a terrified toddler

THIS is the shocking moment a group of Spanish mothers were seen attacking Burger King staff in southern Spain.

In video footage shared online, the impatient parents, one of them holding a baby, can be seen becoming aggressive towards workers at the fast food restaurant in Murcia.

Estos son los que nos van a salvar de la invasión musulmana verdad? La sociedad española está aborregada.

Me dan el mismo asco que los musulmanes.



Esto ha pasado en el Burguer King de #MolinadeSegura en #Murcia . pic.twitter.com/Q7gw90yHFq — La Portavoza 1.0 (@LaPortavoza1989) September 4, 2024

They are heard screaming ‘give me my order!’ before slamming their hands on the counter.

One then bursts behind the counter and confronts a worker who tries to push her out.

A second mother then comes to back her up and they both begin throwing punches at the staff.

A brawl soon erupts and the mothers are seen throwing a trash can, which hits a toddler in the head.

The young child can be heard screaming while another youngster comes to his aid – with the mothers seemingly unaware he is hurt.

According to El Espanol, Policia Nacional have been made aware of the events.

However the force said an investigation has not yet been opened because no one has filed a criminal complaint.