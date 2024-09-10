World’s best chef Dabiz Muñoz to open ‘gourmet spaces’ at four major airports in Spain

DABIZ Muñoz, the highly-acclaimed Madrid-born chef, has premiered his first airport dining concept set to land at four terminals across Spain this year.

The Hungry Club, a joint venture between Muñoz and the Swiss-based travel retailer Avolta, has been unveiled at the T4 Satellite Terminal of Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport.

The new outlet will, eventually, become a staple part of life at airports in Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga and Palma as Muñoz seeks to revolutionise the travel dining experience.

“We’ve been working on Hungry Club for a long time, and for me, it’s been an amazing journey”, said Muñoz, who was crowned as the world’s best chef at the Best Chef Awards in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“I spend so much time in airports, so I’m intimately familiar with the rhythm, the rush, the stress of missing a flight, and the endless hours of delay”, he added.

“I travel across five continents every year, and I’ve been studying how to create something truly new – an experience that’s hedonistic, fast-paced, and dynamic, yet always maintains the quality we demand”.

Muñoz has vowed to ‘shatter the conventional notion of airport food’ with an Asian-inspired menu that promises to provide a ‘revolutionary gastronomic experience’.

Travellers will be able to savour dishes including seafood laska, Korean-inspired bolognese pizza, ramen topped with salmon, and flat croissants topped with marshmallows.

Muñoz, 44, is renowned in gastronomic circles for his innovative, avant-garde cuisine.

His theatrical restaurant, DiverXO, is the only three Michelin-starred restaurant in Madrid, and was recently ranked as No.4 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.