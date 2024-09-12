Spain’s rental nightmare laid bare: How up to 85 families are forced to ‘audition’ for homes in the hottest markets – with demand surging in Barcelona, Malaga, Alicante and elsewhere

SPAIN’S growing rental nightmare has been laid bare by the latest statistics from the second quarter of 2024.

According to property portal Idealista, across Spain, the average flat has 32 people applying for a viewing before being taken off the market.

The figure represents a 55% increase on the same period last year.

Malaga, which has become a mecca for digital nomads and expats, has seen interest soar to an average of 37 viewing requests per home.

The figure is a 20% year-on-year increase, during which time rental prices have grown nationally by 9.8%.

It follows repeated protests by locals in the city (pictured above), who claim Airbnb-style lets are reducing demand and hiking up prices.

The most overcrowded markets are Vitoria, with 85 interested renters per home, followed by Guadalajara (64), Barcelona (63), Pamplona (51) and Palma and Tarragona, both at 47.

In terms of growing demand, Barcelona takes the top spot, with the number of interested renters per flat soaring year-on-year by 100%.

It is followed by Bilbao, with a 97% increase, then Sevilla (70%), Madrid (60%), San Sebastian (49%), Alicante (48%), Palma (32%), Valencia (21%) and Malaga (20%).

If you’re hoping for less competition, then head to Salamanca, where just seven families battle for each available home on average.

Also at the bottom end of the ladder are Badajoz, with nine interested renters per home, followed by Caceres (10) and Ourense (11) – plus Ciudad Real, Cordoba and Jaen, all with 12.

“With hardly any housing on the market, the possibilities of accessing a rental are drastically reduced, being especially complicated for young people and vulnerable groups,” said Francisco Iñareta, spokesperson for Idealista.

“It is undeniable that this situation and the castings that potential tenants have to overcome generate situations of anxiety and frustration.

“Reversing this situation in a realistic way should be the focus of rental policies.”