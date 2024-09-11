Spain on alert after ‘very dangerous’ British criminal escapes from high-security prison in Portugal – as police chief warns ‘lives are at stake’

SPANISH police are on high alert after a ‘very dangerous’ British prisoner escaped from a high-security prison in Portugal.

Mark Cameron Roscaleer, 39, was one of five inmates who made the brazen escape from the Vale de Judeus jail on Saturday morning.

He was serving a nine-year term for kidnap and robbery at the prison, situated around 70km north of Lisbon.

Estos son los cinco reclusos fugados de una prision en #Portugal



La policía portuguesa ha solicitado la colaboración de las autoridades españolas para lograr su detención



Si tienes cualquier tipo de información

091

losmasbuscados@policia pic.twitter.com/J3ivh8TU02 — Policía Nacional (@policia) September 11, 2024

Spain’s Policia Nacional force shared a photo of Roscaleer and his fellow inmates’ mugshots on X, writing: “The Portuguese police have requested the collaboration of the Spanish authorities to achieve their arrest.”

The escapees are all aged between 33 and 61 and are said to have received ‘external help’ to achieve their prison break.

Criminals on the outside are said to have erected a ladder which allowed them to ‘scale the wall’ and make a run for it.

Frederico Morais, president of the National Union of Prison Guards (SNCGP), warned people to not approach the inmates if they see them.

On the escape itself, he said: “They managed to jump a net because there are no guards to watch the perimeter… put the ladder against the wall and, from there, with a handmade rope, they climbed over the wall”.

They then fled in a Mercedes and a Volvo, according to reports in Portugal.

Luis Neves, national director of the Judicial Police, warned that bar prisoner Shergili Farjiani, the group are all ‘very dangerous’ and will ‘do anything to remain free.’

He added: “When I say everything, I mean everything, including the fact that human life may be at stake here.”

The fugitives are made up of; Fernando Ferreira, 61, from Portugal, serving 25 years for drug trafficking, theft, robbery, and kidnapping; Fabio Loureiro, 33, from Portugal, jailed for 25 years for extortion, theft, and money laundering; Rodolf Lohrmann, 59, from Argentina, sentenced to 18 years and 10 months for theft, robbery, and money laundering; Shergili Farjiani, 42, from Georgia, serving a seven-year stint for violent crimes theft and forgery.

A lack of security guards and cameras have been blamed for the successful escape.

An internal investigation has been launched into the prison.

If you see any of the men in Spain, you are advised to not approach and call the 091 police number.