12 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Sep, 2024 @ 16:11
··
1 min read

Spanish footballer is fined €6,000 for groping a woman’s breasts while she was dressed in a mascot costume

by
Hugo Mallo during the match between Villarreal CF and RC Celta de Vigo at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Cordon Press

A SPANISH footballer has avoided jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman dressed as a rival team’s mascot.

Hugo Mallo, 33, has been ordered by a judge to stump up a €6,000 fine, as well as pay €1,000 in compensation to the victim after a hearing at Barcelona’s Ciutat de la Justicia court.

The incident in question took place in April 2019, when Celta Vigo, the team Mallo captained, travelled to Catalonia to face Espanyol in La Liga.

Footage from the match showed Mallo inappropriately groping the breasts of a woman who was wearing the costume of Perequita (Parakeet), Espanyol’s mascot, as the players lined-up to shake hands prior to kick-off.

This is the moment that earnt Hugo Mallo a criminal conviction for sexual assault

The victim testified in June of that year – Mallo claimed that television footage exonerated him before making a request for the case to be thrown out, which was rejected.

In her victim statement, the individual, who has upheld her right to anonymity, said: “When Hugo Mallo arrived to greet the mascot, he gave his hands to the male parakeet as is usually done, but when he reached the victim, who at that time was playing the role of the female parakeet, he introduced his hands under the costume and touched her breasts”. 

Mallo, who currently plays for Greek Super League club Aris, avoided an 18-month jail term because there was no act of contrition or repentance by the accused towards the victim.

He could still appeal the conviction.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Fears for missing 19-year-old Amy in Spain: Teenager texted her friend saying ‘I’m in s***’ before her phone went dead

Next Story

Travellers beware: The UK announces date of new ETA border control system that will charge Europeans and North Americans to enter the country

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

This incredible invention by a young Spaniard studying in Britain reduces home water consumption by 50% – in good news for drought-ridden Spain

A YOUNG Spaniard has invented an incredible device which reduces

Travellers beware: The UK announces date of new ETA border control system that will charge Europeans and North Americans to enter the country

SPANISH citizens heading to the UK will soon need to