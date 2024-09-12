12 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Sep, 2024 @ 16:25
·
1 min read

Travellers beware: The UK announces date of new ETA border control system that will charge Europeans and North Americans to enter the country

by
Aug 6, 2017 - Barcelona, Spain - BRITISH tourists faced fresh misery last night after staff at one of Europe's busiest airports tried to exploit the EU passport chaos to win an industrial dispute. There were delays of up to three hours in Barcelona as protesting border staff deliberately took up to ten minutes to process each passenger. It led to huge queues for UK holidaymakers at passport control - following a week of disruption across Europe as the EU introduced new border checks. (Credit Image: © Georgie Gillard/Daily Mail/SOLO Syndication) Huelga de personal de seguridad en el Prat de Barcelona 393/cordon press

SPANISH citizens heading to the UK will soon need to pay to obtain permission to enter the country.

The new digital Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) will require visitors from the Europe Union, Australia, the US and Canada to pay £10 (€12) to enter the country, the British Home Office announced today.

The ETA will come into effect from April 2, 2025.

It has been billed as a direct counterpart to the European Union’s upcoming European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which will require Brits to pay €7 to enter.

Both systems are nominally designed to strengthen border security by gathering advance information on travellers and identifying potential security risks.

READ MORE: Spain’s Andalucia is set to break an all-time record for tourist spending this summer

Fresh border control apparatus is popping up in both the UK and the EU.

However, they will be seen as another barrier to travel for citizens who previously did not require a visa to enter either the UK or the EU.

Republic of Ireland citizens and EU citizens resident in the UK will be exempt from the ETA, while Brits who are resident in Spain and the EU will be exempt from the ETIAS.

To apply for an ETA, EU citizens will need a valid biometric passport and will be required to provide personal details, travel itinerary and details of accommodation, and payment information. 

The application process can be completed online and is expected to take only a few minutes. The fee will be non-refundable.

READ MORE: Spain on alert after ‘very dangerous’ British criminal escapes from high-security prison in Portugal – as police chief warns ‘lives are at stake’

UK authorities have promised a mobile app to speed up the application which should only take a few minutes – although the official response time is four days. 

British authorities insist that the ETA is not a tourist visa, although it will function similarly, allowing the UK Home Office to decide whether to grant or deny entry.

While all the acronyms can be confusing, it is important differentiate the European Union’s ETIAS from another EU border control system set to come into effect on 10 November. 

The EU’s Entry/Exit Scheme (EES) will apply to all non-EU citizens, including UK nationals, entering the Schengen Area for short stays of up to 90 days. British citizens residing in an EU country are exempt.

The EES will be more straightforward; it requires biometric data such as fingerprints or facial recognition to be collected from travellers without biometric passports upon entry. 

This data will remain in the digital archives of EU border police for three years, with checks on each entry and exit.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spanish footballer is fined €6,000 for groping a woman’s breasts while she was dressed in a mascot costume

Next Story

This incredible invention by a young Spaniard studying in Britain reduces home water consumption by 50% – in good news for drought-ridden Spain

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

This incredible invention by a young Spaniard studying in Britain reduces home water consumption by 50% – in good news for drought-ridden Spain

A YOUNG Spaniard has invented an incredible device which reduces

Spanish footballer is fined €6,000 for groping a woman’s breasts while she was dressed in a mascot costume

A SPANISH footballer has avoided jail after being found guilty