Spanish region to pay €300 to families of newborn babies from January 2025

THE parents of babies born in Valencia after January 1, 2025, will receive €300 from the city council, it has been revealed.

Maria Jose Catala, the conservative Partido Popular (PP) mayor of Valencia who governs in a coalition with far-right Vox, announced the support package as part of a series of 50 measures to improve ‘the state of the city’.

Some €3 million has been allocated to Catala’s Maternity and Conciliation Plan, designed to support young families and promote higher birth rates.

Among the measures is a vow to extend the free education of 0-3 year-old’s until the month of July, subsidise nurseries, increase grants for canteens, provide free summer schools, and make a direct payment to the families of newborn babies.

Catala also pledged to build 4,600 new homes, 1,000 of which will be designated as social housing, as part of an updated General Urban Development Plan (PGOU).

The mayor, who described the previous iteration of the plan as ‘exhausted’, will also facilitate urban development in Tendetes, Marxalenes and La Zaida in an effort to provide accessible and affordable housing for all residents.