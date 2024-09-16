16 Sep, 2024
16 Sep, 2024 @ 16:21
Spanish region to pay €300 to families of newborn babies from January 2025

THE parents of babies born in Valencia after January 1, 2025, will receive €300 from the city council, it has been revealed.

Maria Jose Catala, the conservative Partido Popular (PP) mayor of Valencia who governs in a coalition with far-right Vox, announced the support package as part of a series of 50 measures to improve ‘the state of the city’.

Some €3 million has been allocated to Catala’s Maternity and Conciliation Plan, designed to support young families and promote higher birth rates.

Among the measures is a vow to extend the free education of 0-3 year-old’s until the month of July, subsidise nurseries, increase grants for canteens, provide free summer schools, and make a direct payment to the families of newborn babies.

The announcement was made on Monday by Maria Jose Catala, the conservative mayor of Valencia

Catala also pledged to build 4,600 new homes, 1,000 of which will be designated as social housing, as part of an updated General Urban Development Plan (PGOU).

The mayor, who described the previous iteration of the plan as ‘exhausted’, will also facilitate urban development in Tendetes, Marxalenes and La Zaida in an effort to provide accessible and affordable housing for all residents.

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

