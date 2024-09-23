23 Sep, 2024
1 bedroom Flat for sale in Playa Paraiso with pool – € 253,000

Flat

Playa Paraiso, Tenerife

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 253,000

Bright and spacious apartment for sale in Paraíso del Sur, in Playa Paraíso. The apartment is located on the 11th floor with an elevator. It is distributed in 1 bright bedroom, 1 full bathroom with bathtub, equipped American kitchen, a cozy living room, and a balcony with spectacular views of the ocean. It is in very good condition and is sold furnished and equipped. The complex has a swimming pool and elevator, and allows vacation rentals (VV). In addition, the beach is a 5-minute walk away… See full property details

