PICTURED: 17th century Spanish galleon enters British waters as replica makes triumphant entry into London

THE sight of a Spanish galleon cruising up the River Thames used to be enough to give any Englishman the shivers.

But this Andalucian Galleon was not part of a new armada demanding Gibraltar back, but rather a floating museum that is on the final leg of a worldwide maritime tour.

Today it made a spectacular entrance under London’s iconic Tower Bridge, the bright red and yellow of the Spanish flag fluttering in contrast against the drab greys and blues of the British capital.

The Andalucian Galleon prepares to enter Central London as the famous Tower Bridge raises its arms. Photo Fundacion Nao Victoria

The meticulously crafted replica of a 17th-century Spanish galleon has been sharing the maritime heritage of Andalucia with several European countries, including France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Built in 2009-2010 by the Nao Victoria Foundation, the Galeón Andalucía was designed by Ignacio Fernandez Vial and constructed at the Palmás shipyard in Punta Umbría, Huelva.

The iconic moment a replica 17th century Spanish galleon passes through Tower Bridge. Photo Fundacion Nao Victoria

The ship’s interior was furnished with pieces made in Valverde del Camino, Huelva, based on historical records from the Marques de la Victoria.

Since its launch in 2010, the Galleon has travelled more than 100,000 nautical miles, visiting ports in Asia, North America, and Europe, and welcoming over 150,000 visitors along the way.

Photo Fundacion Nao Victoria

Now in harbour at St. Katherine’s Dock, the London public can step aboard and experience the life of a sailor on a historic Spanish vessel until October 6.

The visit provides an opportunity to learn about Spain’s maritime history and the craftsmanship involved in recreating such a vessel.