Exclusive: Leading American real estate brand The Agency launches first office in Spain’s Barcelona

THE Agency, one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury real estate brands, known for its exposure on Netflix, has announced the opening of a new office in Barcelona today.

The new branch will be spearheaded by real estate duo Josep Turro and Chi Wei Chin, both managing partners, as the company ventures into one of Europe’s most dynamic markets.

Barcelona will be home to The Agency’s 24th new office in 2024 alone, representing the brand’s position as a rapidly-growing industry leader committed to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential.

“We are thrilled to announce The Agency’s entry into Barcelona, further expanding our brand’s footprint throughout Spain and Europe”, said CEO Mauricio Umansky, who was recently ranked in the Top 50 of a list of the most influential people in global real estate.

Reflecting on the company’s expansion into the Catalan capital, Umansky added: “Barcelona’s allure, with its rich cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and artistic vibrancy, makes it an exceptional location for our newest office”.

The Barcelona office will be run by managing partners Chi Wei Chin (left) and Josep Turro (right), both of whom hold extensive experience in real estate. Credit: Cordon Press

The company currently has seven offices throughout Europe, including in Marbella, Mallorca and Costa Blanca North.

“Barcelona’s real estate market is characterised by a blend of traditional family homes and rare new developments”, said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency’s Franchise Division.

“With the leadership of Josep and Chi Wei, we are confident that our Barcelona office will provide exceptional service and meet the unique needs of local and international clients”, he added.

Josep added: “Barcelona is a global city open to the world where life can be lived at its fullest”.

His colleague, Chi Wei, said: “Barcelona is becoming increasingly attractive to high net-worth individuals, creative minds and global entrepreneurs”.

The new office will be located on Plaça Catalunya in the heart of Barcelona, adding to the more than 120 corporately owned and franchise offices run by The Agency across 12 different countries.

The company has been noted by the Financial Times as one of the United States’ fastest growing companies, and has been ranked among the fastest growing companies in the US for seven years straight.

The Agency is ranked as the seventh-largest privately held American independent brokerage by sales volume.

The company appeared as a respected brand in the acclaimed TV series Buying Beverly Hills, which was streamed by Netflix.