Hurricane warning for Spain: Storm Isaac currently brewing over the Atlantic is on track to hit these areas within days

A POTENTIAL hurricane currently forming in the Atlantic is on track to hit parts of Spain next week, weather experts have warned.

It comes as Storm Aitor continues to wreak havoc on north and northwestern parts of the country today, with dozens of towns and cities on alert for strong rain and winds of 80km/hr.

As Aitor begins its retreat on Friday, it will leave a cold stream in its wake, with temperatures dropping to between 5 and 10C lower than average for this time of year.

#ÚLTIMAHORA La tormenta tropical #Isaac, que podría alcanzar la categoría de #huracán, se ha formado en el Atlántico.



Su trayectoria, aún con incertidumbre, apunta a España: podría llegar a la península ibérica durante la próxima semana, manteniendo aún características…

Only along the Mediterranean coast will temperatures remain above 25C.

In bad news for sun seekers, Eltiempo.es said ‘it seems’ there will be no ‘Indian Summer’ this year.

While the mercury will climb again at the start of next week, it will begin to fall from Tuesday onwards.

This is when Storm Isaac is predicted to reach the peninsular coasts.

Isaac is currently brewing over the Atlantic and is on track to reach hurricane status, although experts have called for calm.

“The forecast for these systems is uncertain and may still undergo strong variations, especially six days in advance,” says the report on ElTiempo.es.

“However, as of today, Isaac would reach Spain and would have some consequences.”

It continues: “Firstly, the system would be small in size, so its effects would be relatively limited.

“The most notable thing, without a doubt, would be the associated storm winds, with gusts that could be significant in areas of the west.

“However, the system would weaken rapidly once it reached land. As for rainfall, the most significant, associated with the core of the system, would occur in Portugal, Galicia and Extremadura.

“It would reach many other areas in the south and west of the country, although with less intensity. However, it is too early to talk about accumulated rainfall.”