26 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Sep, 2024 @ 15:10
··
1 min read

Spain will NOT enjoy an ‘Indian Summer’ this year, say weather experts 

by

ANYONE hoping for a repeat of last year’s end-of-year weather in Spain may want to lower their expectations. 

READ MORE: Hurricane warning for Spain as Atlantic Storm Isaac approaches

According to meteorologists at Eltiempo.es, there will be no so-called Indian Summer this year, or as the Spaniards call it, Veranillo de San Miguel. 

The phenomenon typically begins on the last Sunday of September, which is San Miguel’s day, ushering in a week or more of higher-than-average temperatures. 

Last year, for example, saw the mercury remain above 30C well into October in many parts of the country. 

Even in November people were spotted on the beaches along the Costa del Sol, as temperatures remained in the mid 20s. 

However, the departure of Storm Aitor on Friday will leave a cold stream in its wake over the weekend. 

This will see temperatures fall by up to 10C below the average for this time of year. 

El Tiempo adds: “Although on Sunday, San Miguel’s day, temperatures will rise slightly, the atmosphere will be quite autumnal and we will notice it, especially at dawn…

“On Friday, the decreases will be more noticeable, between 6-8C from one day to the next in parts of the Cantabrian Sea, in the Ebro valley, south of Catalunya, north of the Valencian Community and the area around the Central System.

“On Saturday there will be increases on the Atlantic side of the peninsula, but they will continue to fall in the rest of the peninsula and especially in the Balearic Islands.”

The weather service said many regions in the northern half of the peninsula will have highs below 20C, including: Galicia, the Cantabrian regions, Castilla y Leon, La Rioja, Navarra and possibly Madrid. 

In central and Mediterranean areas, highs will be between 20C and 25C and the highest will be in the southwest of the country, where the mercury will approach 30C, including western Andalucia and its southeast coast.

Despite an expected rise on Sunday, most of the country will be closer to 20C than 25C.

The lowest temperatures will affect inland Galicia, northern Castile y Leon, La Rioja, Navarra, Huesca, Teruel and inland Catalunya, where they could be as low as 5C or even less overnight and early in the morning. 

Temperatures will pick up again until Tuesday of next week. After that day, they will drop again, beginning in the northwest of the country. 

El Tiempo explains: “In general, in most of the peninsula and the islands, except in some parts of the south of the peninsula, it could be a week with temperatures slightly below normal for the time of year. 

“This year everything points to the fact that Indian Summer will not happen.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Pictured: Tragic Brit, 28, who plunged to his death from Benidorm hotel balcony during night out with friends

Next Story

Hurricane warning for Spain: Storm Isaac currently brewing over the Atlantic is on track to hit these areas within days

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Hurricane warning for Spain: Storm Isaac currently brewing over the Atlantic is on track to hit these areas within days

A POTENTIAL hurricane currently forming in the Atlantic is on

Pictured: Tragic Brit, 28, who plunged to his death from Benidorm hotel balcony during night out with friends

A BRITISH amateur football coach who was holidaying with friends