Giveaway: Win two free tickets to see Annie The Musical at the English-speaking Salon Varieties theatre in Fuengirola

THE Olive Press is giving away two free tickets to Annie The Musical at the English-speaking Salon Varieties Theatre in Fuengirola.

Set in 1930s America, the Broadway hit musical tells the story of little orphan Annie, who charms everyone’s hearts with equal measures of pluck and positivity.

Annie, played by 10-year-old Dottie-Mae Cadden, is determined to find her parents who abandoned her as a baby on the doorstep of a New City orphanage, run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan, played by Sarah Coombes.

Anyone interested in entering the competition must email newsdesk@theolivepress.es and put ‘ANNIE TICKETS’ as the subject header, and put their full names in the email.

Please only enter the competition if you are genuinely willing and available to attend the event. The winner can choose any of the dates listed below.

The uplifting family favourite is simply a must for theatre lovers on the Costa del Sol.

A host of talented youngsters play the wonderful orphans, with polished performances from the brilliant adult cast, including Melissa Carver as Grace, Robert Hubbard as Warbucks, Toni-Leigha Dempsey as Lily and Jacob Botha as Rooster.

The all-singing all-dancing cast has been expertly choreographed by Alexandra Avery, with stunning sets overseen by Stage Manager Sarah-Jane Gale.

Directed by Owain Griffiths and assisted by Jimmy Miler, the spectacular performance really is a must-see show for the whole family.

For a tantalising taste of the exiting show, watch this video teaser here.

The show runs from Wednesday October 2 until Sunday October 6 and from Wednesday October 9 until Sunday October 13 at 7:30pm (7pm on Sundays).

Matinee performances only on Saturdays at 2pm.

Tickets are on sale at: www.salonvarietes.com