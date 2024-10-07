7 Oct, 2024
7 Oct, 2024 @ 18:00
Spain’s ‘number one safe cracker’ and ‘posh boy’ has ‘fled to Italy’ amid police manhunt

by
SPAIN’S top safe-cracker is said to have fled to Italy, after a manhunt was launched in connection with two burglaries in Cadiz and Malaga.

Alex Di Francesco(pictured above)- nicknamed ‘Posh Boy’- has a dozen judicial injunctions in force against him according to the ABC newspaper.

They include summonses for court appearances and for his arrest.

Sources say he is in Italy where his family lives and where he has an extensive network of contacts that could hide him.

Police two months ago hunted down one of his colleagues in Italy, Carlos La Mola Navarro, a 36-year-old from Madrid.

He has been been robbing jewellers, restaurants, management companies, real estate agencies for other a decade in locations far from his home in Catalunya.

Alex Di Francesco is the son of a former Italian MP, while his mother was a lawyer from Madrid.

Spanish police said described him as ‘cold’ and somebody who uses his gang members to take the fall.

One officer told ABC: “He is a greedy and very distrustful subject, but very good in his way of working, despite not being popular.”

He developed a taste for a hedonistic and luxury lifestyle, featuring fast cars, tattoos and pricey nightclubs – with Marbella said to be a favourite spot of his. 

To help pay for this, he became one of the best safe crackers in Spain and Europe.

His known criminal career began in 2008 with assaults and robberies, and he has been arrested 19 times over the past 16 years. 

But he has not been seen since being released from prison in Germany in August 2022.

He had been jailed after stealing €45,000 from a hotel safe, alongside four other men.

His DNA was also found in two jewellery stores that had been previously raided in Frankfurt in Berlin.

Since his release, he has been wanted in Spain for two burglaries in Malaga and Cadiz.

Another master criminal, El Mongolo, allegedly taught Francesco the tricks of the trade, turning him into a expert in so-called oxy cutting.

The complex technique consists of burning and melting the steel and iron of a safe with a blowtorch. 

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

