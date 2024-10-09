9 Oct, 2024
9 Oct, 2024 @ 15:25
Father, 74, and son, 18, arrested for dealing cocaine to Estepona community from their villa on the Costa del Sol

A 74-year-old father was leading his 18-year-old son in running a cocaine operation from their villa on the Costa del Sol.

The pair, 74 and 18 respectively, were given away after police noticed an unusual number of people coming and going from their home in Estepona.

They are thought to have been supplying the local community with coke for months or longer, discreetly concealed in printing paper.

The cops put them under surveillance for several weeks before raiding the property on October 9.

Officers with the help of police dogs sniffed out over half a kilo of cocaine, precision scales, an illegal pepper spray and a taser, along with €13,330 in cash. 

The father has been remanded in custody, while the son’s case is still being investigated.

