Watch: Storm Kirk wreaks havoc in Spain as howling hurricane winds uproot trees and destroy infrastructure – while rain turns streets into rapids

LARGE parts of Spain woke up to dramatic scenes on Wednesday as the worst of Storm Kirk arrived to the Iberian Peninsula.

Almost the entire country has been placed on a weather warning for winds of between 70km/hr and 140km/hr – although gust of 164km/hr have already been recorded in the Basque Country.

It comes as Kirk, a former category four hurricane, begins its journey northwards towards France and the British Isles.

Así amanece Vigo este miércoles 9 de octubre. pic.twitter.com/DMJFj1oRUX October 9, 2024

Llega la parte más intensa de la #BorrascaKIRK a #Segovia dejando rachas de viento fuerte del sw que dificultan al andar. En la sierra una bonita cascada de nubes. @aquilatierratve @apuntoratge @tiempobrasero @JoannaIvars pic.twitter.com/GFP29oD60l — Adrián Escobar (@meteosegovia) October 9, 2024

??Lluvias, vientos, fenómenos costeros y galernas. Ojo con el huracán #Kirk. Si no es necesario, no salgas a la mar. Atento a la @AEMET_Esp y a los partes meteorológicos que se emiten desde nuestros Centros de Coordinación de Salvamento Marítimo (CCS) https://t.co/oUIejtbIWp… pic.twitter.com/KSUiup8uFu — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) October 9, 2024

??? Más incidencias que nos llegan al WhatsApp de la emisora. Caída del tendido eléctrico y árboles en la Avenida de Lugo #Santiago.



?? 633 57 17 65 (WhatsApp de Radio Líder Santiago) #borrascakirk pic.twitter.com/blpYHn6hYY — Radio Líder Santiago (@radioliderstgo) October 9, 2024

??? Unha oínte nos informa dun baixo anegado en Lamego (Rois) #borrascakirk



WhatsApp da emisora 633 57 17 65 ?? pic.twitter.com/imJmqYELzw — Radio Líder Santiago (@radioliderstgo) October 9, 2024

Consecuencias en Pontevedra tras el paso del Ciclón Extratropical Kirk, con vientos de entre 80-95km/h en la ciudad.#BorrascaKIRK pic.twitter.com/YEnlgAmCi1 — Beniheart (@BeniG77) October 9, 2024

Las fuertes rachas de viento en #Toledo han tirado parte de las infraestructuras de la Feria Regional de artesanía que tenía previsto abrir sus puertas hoy



El Ayuntamiento ha cerrado parques y jardines y ha activado Plan Territorial de Emergencias Municipal #BorrascaKIRK pic.twitter.com/qtTkOGVYsF — RTVE Castilla-La Mancha (@RTVEclm) October 9, 2024

Footage shared online from Spain this morning showed how dozens of trees across Asturias, Galicia and the Basque Country had been blown over by the ferocious winds.

In Toledo, metal infrastructure for a local fair was pictured strewn across the ground, having been destroyed by the extreme gales.

In Segovia, a clip showed people almost being toppled over by the winds and struggling to walk around the city centre.

In Galicia footage showed how some streets had been turned into rapids, while other videos showed homes flooded and rain bucketing down while the wind can be heard howling in the background.

It comes as multiple flights in Spain have been cancelled or forced to divert today due to hurricane force winds battering the country.

This morning has seen at least four flights unable to land at Bilbao airport due to winds of up to 164km/hr.

Meanwhile, a further six flights to Bilbao have been cancelled, including one from London, two from Santiago de Compostela and three from Barcelona.

Spanish airport authority Aena said an 8.05am flight from Alicante to Bilbao had to return after aborting its landing, as did another 8.15am flight from Barcelona.

A third flight from Malaga was forced to land in Asturias and a fourth from Madrid had to turn back around and return to Barajas airport.

Up until 9.25am, just one flight from Vienna managed to land at Bilbao airport.

The authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary journeys and to take extreme precautions, especially on roads, where the wind can create dangerous situations.

It comes as falling branches and other minor incidents have already been reported.

The situation is being closely monitored by the emergency services, who have been placed on alert.