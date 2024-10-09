9 Oct, 2024
9 Oct, 2024 @ 12:00
·
1 min read

Luck of the Spanish! Euromillions ticket holder wins big in Marbella – just days after €162m jackpot was won in the Basque Country

by
Euromillions Numbers Ticket

A MARBELLA resident is €1 million better off after winning big in the EuroMillions lottery.

The lucky ticket was bought at lottery number eight on Calle Ramón Gómez de la Serna on the city’s famous – and aptly named – Golden Mile. 

The numbers that won the prize were 07, 19, 34, 14 y 40, with stars 08 and 06.

While the identity of the winner remains anonymous, the news has generated interest and intrigue in a region already famed for its wealth.

READ MORE: Police in Spain’s Caceres find body in hunt for missing 79-year-old lottery winner

One lucky Marbella resident won €1 million in the lottery

However, €1 million was a far cry from a jackpot claimed by one ticket holder from the Basque Country.

This individual won the life-changing jackpot of €162m. Specifically, they became €162,256,512 richer overnight.

The winning ticket was purchased online via the official Loterias office in Herriko Plaza, Derio.

In Spain, Euromillions winnings are taxed at 20%, although the first €40,000 is exempt.

READ MORE: Damning report warns of plummeting animal populations in Spain

It means the jackpot winner will pay 20% tax on €162,256,472, equalling around €32,451,294.

It leaves their total winnings at a not-so-bad €129,805,178.

Meanwhile, the Marbella winner will walk away with just the £800,000 – enough to put down a deposit on one of the Golden Mile’s famous villas.

Throughout Europe, 12 people won €94,700.09 each after correctly predicting five balls and one star.

One of these was validated in Spain, in Armunia (Leon), reported Loterias y Apuestas del Estado through a statement.

