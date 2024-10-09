Quirónsalud Marbella: The reference point for Aesthetic Medicine and Dermatology in Andalucia thanks to personalised treatment and knowledge of the most advanced techniques

SKIN conditions affecting the face or body, or the signs of ageing, vary for each individual, requiring personalised treatment that adapts to the unique needs of each patient.

This principle is the foundation of the care model implemented at the International Dermatological Clinic (CDI), which has just launched a collaboration project with the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital.

Known as the ‘Hospital of the Skin’, this centre has become a reference point for this specialty in Spain.

Dr. Ignacio Castaño, coordinator of the International Dermatological Clinic (CDI) in Marbella, explained: “We offer a comprehensive response to all aspects of Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine, addressing both medical and surgical needs, with exceptional resources and highly qualified staff.

“Without a doubt, the success of a treatment lies in personalised care and knowledge of the most advanced techniques.”

According to the expert, special mention should be made of the coordinated work of the multidisciplinary team and their extensive experience in surgery, ‘where we specialise in the approach to and treatment of skin cancer.

“In this area, our work stands out due to our expertise in performing Mohs Surgery, a technique that not only removes the affected area but also allows for a thorough and precise analysis of the tissue during the procedure.”

The International Dermatological Clinic (CDI) consultations in Marbella are located in the new facilities that Quirónsalud recently opened in the Singlehome building.

The hospital setting and the medical qualifications are a differentiating factor for Dr. Castaño. “Safety in dermatological and aesthetic treatments is essential and should not be entrusted to just anyone. Of course, all members of our team hold the necessary qualifications for medical practice. Additionally, it’s important to emphasise that our centre is integrated within a hospital, which guarantees safety,” he adds.

Finally, the specialist aims to send a message to those who have an aesthetic concern but are hesitant to take the first step due to fear or doubt.

“Our self-perception influences our daily lives, and we shouldn’t resign ourselves to living with a condition that may affect us. Today, we have very advanced technology that can achieve excellent results. It’s not about creating an artificial image as time passes but rather maintaining healthy, beautiful, and, of course, healthy skin.”

The Quirónsalud Group currently has seven hospitals in Andalucia, located in the cities of Málaga, Marbella, Los Barrios (Cádiz), two in Sevilla, Córdoba, and Huelva, in addition to 18 specialty and diagnostic medical centres and a surgical day hospital, making it the leading private hospital group in the region.

For more information, please visit www.quironsalud.com/marbella or call

+34 952 774 200