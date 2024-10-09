9 Oct, 2024
9 Oct, 2024 @ 16:55
1 min read

Watch: Spanish reporter is almost blown away by Storm Kirk as she struggles to give live update amid hurricane force winds of 205km/hr

by

THIS is the moment a dedicated journalist struggled to give a live update during the worst of Storm Kirk in Spain on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Dozens of flights cancelled in Spain due to Storm Kirk

Laura Samperio was reporting among some of the worst conditions along the coast of Cantabria in the very north of the country, where gusts of winds have reached an astonishing 205km/hr.

In footage of her report shared online, the reporter for RTVE can be seen holding the hood of her anorak over her head.

She warns people listening about the orange level warning in place across much of the region.

On multiple occasions she seems to lose her feet and comes close to stumbling as she is forced to stand firm against the onslaught of wind and rain.

Her hair and face are visibly soaking wet as she tells viewers there have been more than 160 incidents reported to authorities.

Among them have been countless trees blowing over, with one falling on train tracks.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

Dead 15-metre whale and dolphins wash up on shores of Spain during brutal Storm Kirk

