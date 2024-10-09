Watch: Spanish reporter is almost blown away by Storm Kirk as she struggles to give live update amid hurricane force winds of 205km/hr

THIS is the moment a dedicated journalist struggled to give a live update during the worst of Storm Kirk in Spain on Wednesday.

Laura Samperio was reporting among some of the worst conditions along the coast of Cantabria in the very north of the country, where gusts of winds have reached an astonishing 205km/hr.

Kirk va recorriendo el país, aunque las peores consecuencias las están sufriendo sobre todo en el norte



Desde Cantabria @laaaurasamperio



??https://t.co/ZgJQU9hIkG pic.twitter.com/Aiv4oaUiQr — Telediarios de TVE (@telediario_tve) October 9, 2024

In footage of her report shared online, the reporter for RTVE can be seen holding the hood of her anorak over her head.

She warns people listening about the orange level warning in place across much of the region.

On multiple occasions she seems to lose her feet and comes close to stumbling as she is forced to stand firm against the onslaught of wind and rain.

Her hair and face are visibly soaking wet as she tells viewers there have been more than 160 incidents reported to authorities.

Among them have been countless trees blowing over, with one falling on train tracks.