11 Oct, 2024
11 Oct, 2024 @ 13:48
Atletico de Madrid is fined €30,000 after fans performed nazi salutes during match against Benfica

October 2, 2024, Lisbon, Portugal: Reinildo Mandava of Atletico during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 football match between SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid at EstÃ¡dio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal (Credit Image: © Pedro Loureiro/Sport Press Photo via ZUMA Press)

ATLETICO Madrid have been slapped with a €30,000 fine after a section of its fans performed Nazi salutes during a Champions League match against Benfica.

UEFA, European football’s governing body, has taken the firm stance after the club’s fans made the vile gesture during the match at Benfica’s Estádio da Luz stadium in Portugal on October 2.

The Spanish club has also been hit with a suspended ban on selling away tickets for a future European match.

But the punishment will only be enforced if similar behaviour occurs within the next year. 

English player Conor Gallagher of Atletico stretches for the ball during the Champions League match between Benfica and Atletico Madrid. CORDON PRESS

So far, UEFA has not made an official statement on the matter through its usual channels.

This is not the first time Atlético has faced disciplinary action over fan behaviour. 

In 2022, the club was fined and partially closed the Metropolitano stadium after ultras unfurled a Nazi flag during a Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, a match between Atletico and city rivals Real Madrid had to be temporarily stopped and the players brought off the pitch after ultras of the former threw objects at goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Both Atletico manager Diego Simeone and captain Koke had to approach the fans in the stands and plead with them to stop.

