3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in San Miguel de Salinas with pool – € 171,000

Terraced Villa San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 171,000

Los alcores villages is a promotion that includes two different residential areas. Each one has its own characteristics, but with a common link: its privileged environment. The real estate complex offers an offer of 126 homes distributed in two types of construction: Los alcores villages I Los alcores villages II They are located in two different blocks, but share a central street that separates them from each other. Both follow a marked architectural style, the traditional Mediterranean. Los alcores villages I, is a development made up of 72 homes, with a sober style, with decorative… See full property details