11 Oct, 2024
11 Oct, 2024 @ 12:44
Smuggler is caught with €100,000 worth of fake British, French and other nations’ stamps in Spain

A WOMAN who arrived at Valencia Airport from Morocco tried to smuggle in nearly €100,000 of freshly-minted fake postage stamps.

The Spanish national- of Nigerian origin-had flown in from Casablanca and caught the eye of Guardia Civil officers in the baggage reclaim area.

She appeared to be nervous as she waited to pick up her suitcase and tore off an identification tag once she got the case.

FAKES INCLUDED BRITISH STAMPS

Officers stepped in and asked for her passport with a name check revealing she had numerous criminal records for fraud.

The suitcase was put through a scanner and revealed multiple uniform packages which turned out to contain fake stamps.

The woman, 39, had tried to smuggle in 42,766 fake stamps including 16,000 British copies with the image of King Charles III.

The haul also included 16,000 commemorative Spanish stamps honouring the work of Amnesty International.

The remainder were French counterfeits with six different copies.

