14 Oct, 2024
14 Oct, 2024 @ 16:45
Body of unidentified man with a cut throat is dumped near major holiday resort on Spain’s Costa del Sol

The victim has no relation the property in which he was found

THE body of a man has been found dumped in an estate on the Cota del Sol.

The corpse was discovered in a so-called finca in Estepona and showed signs of serious violence.

Injuries included a slit to the throat and evidence of having sustained multiple blows to the head.

The victim, who has not been identified, has no relation the property in which he was found.

According to police, he was discovered by the horrified managers of the estate, situated in a rural area of the town that is hugely popular with British expats and tourists.

The owners immediately called in police who attended the scene alongside forensics.

Investigators are now trying to establish why the man was left in the finca while working to identify him.

The body has already been taken away for an autopsy, which was scheduled to take place today (Monday).

Sources close to the investigation told Malaga Hoy that ‘nothing has been ruled out’.

