14 Oct, 2024
14 Oct, 2024 @ 14:39
British daredevil, 24, plunges to his death in Spain while scaling off-limits bridge for a social media video

A BRITISH influencer has died after falling off a bridge while filming content for social media.

The 24-year-old was scaling the off-limits Castilla-La Mancha bridge (pictured above) in Talavera de la Reina, central Spain.

The unnamed man was climbing the structure with another Briton, also aged 24.

Local councillor Macarena Muñoz said: “We have been able to find out, they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social networks, which has resulted in this unfortunate and sad outcome.”

She added that scaling the bridge is ‘completely prohibited’ and ‘cannot be done under any circumstances’.

She said the city council had ‘reiterated’ that fact ‘on many occasions’.

The Castilla-La Mancha bridge is the tallest of its kind in Spain, measuring 192m tall.

It is a cable-stayed bridge made mostly of concrete pylon and takes on a triangular shape.

