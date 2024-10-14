14 Oct, 2024
14 Oct, 2024 @ 15:00
Alicante airport smashes all-time passenger record for September

PASSENGER numbers set another new monthly record at Alicante-Elche airport in September with over 1.8 million travellers- boosted by UK arrivals.

The Costa Blanca’s air gateway will definitely set a new annual record to surpass last year’s total of 15.7 million.

Just over 14 million passengers used the facility during the first nine months of 2024 and the new yearly record could be set once October’s figures come out.

ALICANTE-ELCHE AIRPORT INTERIOR(Cordon Press image)

September’s data follows an all-time individual monthly high in July and then a record-breaking August.

Last month’s total is up by 15.3% compared to a year earlier, whilst the cumulative nine-month total is 17% higher- boosted by a 15% rise in flights.

In September, there was an annual rise in international passengers by 15.5% while domestic travellers rose by 14%.

By nationality, the United Kingdom continues to be the main market with 620,468 travellers- roughly accounting for a third of travellers using Alicante-Elche airport.

That’s followed well behind by Germany, with 111,535 and the Netherlands, with 103,957.

Meanwhile, Valencia airport beat the one million mark for the first time in September- up 11.5% on a year ago.

Italian travellers dominated with 159,592, followed by Germany on 92,873, and the UK with 84,326.

Alex Trelinski

