This tourist city in Andalucia is the most difficult to walk around, British study finds

A BRITISH study has named this city in Spain’s Andalucia the most difficult for walking around.

Spain is known for its diverse landscapes, with beautiful coastlines, stunning national parks, charming mountain villages and sprawling cities.

Now, a British study has revealed the world’s hardest city to walk around in.

Photo: C Doncel

All Clear Travel Insurance surveyed 242 cities worldwide by working out the difference between their highest and lowest points.

The research revealed Europe’s least walkable city was Granada, which also ranked the seventh least pedestrian friendly city in the world.

From the sloping hills of the Albacin to the mountains of the Sierra Nevada, it’s no wonder why the Andalucian city has made the list.

It sits 2,241 feet above sea level and although you’ll work up a sweat, it is possible to get around on foot.

In some areas, such as the winding Old Town, it would even be easier to consider travelling on your own two feet.

Meanwhile, the two easiest places to walk around were Rotterdam and Amsterdam, earning the Netherlands the title of the most walkable country.

Photo by Cdoncel on Unsplash

On the other end of the scale, La Paz, was the world’s hardest city to walk in.

Venice, Italy; New Orleans; Kolkata, India; Cancun, Mexico; Abu Dhabi; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Miami; and Bangkok all ranked among the top 10 most walkable places on Earth